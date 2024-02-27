"I've seen him sleeping" - Veteran WWE star opens up on his relationship with Vince McMahon

WWE star R-Truth recently spoke about his relationship with former Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

Over the last month, Mr. McMahon has been mired in controversy following a lawsuit filed by ex-WWE employee Janel Grant. Ms. Grant accused the 78-year-old of sexual abuse and harassment during her employment with the company. This lawsuit led to Vince resigning from the TKO board and issuing a statement that he would fight against the allegations.

During a recent interview with the Gorilla Podcast, Truth mentioned that he and Vince shared a cordial relationship. The star mentioned that his former boss liked the fact that he was upfront and honest during their interactions.

"I've always been honest with Vince. Me and Vince have always been cool. We just hit it off from the time I was flown up to meet him way back in '99. He said, 'Truth, you've always just been yourself. You can pretend; you can't fake; you're just always yourself, and you treat me like you'd treat anybody else.' I was always like, 'I've seen Vince in his sweatpants. I've seen him sleeping.' So it's like organically taking advantage of time to get to know somebody." [From 6:05 - 6:34]

You can watch the full video here:

R-Truth also spoke about his long tenure with the WWE

During the same conversation, Truth spoke at length about his longevity in WWE. The former champion attributed his success to being patient and taking advantage of the right opportunities at the right time.

"Taking advantage of time. There's no such thing as, 'You're too old, or you're too young.' All we know we got is time, and time doesn't wait; stop for nobody. But we always hear [that] patience is a virtue. My longevity has a lot to do with just organically and at the right time. Being ready at the right time. Being in the right place at the right time, doing the right thing at the right time." [From 5:06 - 5:30]

Expand Tweet

Truth has been a regular feature of RAW since he returned to the promotion at the Survivor Series PLE last year. He is currently involved in a program with The Judgment Day faction.

It will be interesting to see if he gets into the heal stable or becomes a factor in their downfall.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Gorilla position and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.