Janel Grant was left "physically and mentally absolutely destroyed," according to Vince McMahon accuser's lawyer

Ann Callis, the lawyer of Janel Grant, recently addressed how her client is feeling after making serious accusations against former WWE boss Vince McMahon.

Grant, a WWE employee between 2019 and 2022, alleged in a 67-page lawsuit that McMahon pressured her into engaging in sexual activity with him. She also claimed that the 78-year-old instructed her to have sex with other men, including former WWE executive John Laurinaitis. McMahon denies the allegations.

In an interview with Law&Crime, Callis said Grant is still recovering two years after leaving her role in WWE's legal and talent departments:

"What happened to her, and what we allege, left her physically and mentally absolutely destroyed, so she is trying to recover, and she believes this is the first step. Filing this lawsuit took such tremendous courage from her." [3:51 – 4:12]

McMahon claims Grant's lawsuit is "replete with lies" and "a vindictive distortion of the truth." On Friday, he resigned as a board member of WWE's parent company TKO "out of respect" for the organization.

Janel Grant was allegedly "extremely vulnerable" when she met Vince McMahon

The lawsuit states that Vince McMahon lived in a penthouse duplex in the same apartment building as Janel Grant. In March 2019, the property manager introduced Grant to McMahon. At the time, she was allegedly "dealing with profound grief and struggling financially" following the death of her parents.

Ann Callis added that Grant tried to do the best job she could for WWE even after McMahon's alleged sexual abuse began:

"She was in an extremely vulnerable position when she first encountered Vince McMahon. Her parents had passed – she was the primary caregiver for her parents – so already, besides being an inordinately uneven playing field between Vince McMahon and Janel, our client, she still tried to conduct herself, tried to be the best possible employee for the WWE that she could be under the most devastating and sexually depraved circumstances." [4:13 – 4:59]

Callis also shared a statement from Grant, in which she encouraged others to speak out about McMahon.

Please credit Law&Crime and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.