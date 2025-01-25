"I've seen some weaknesses in Nia Jax," reveals legend ahead of Rhea Ripley match (Exclusive)

She has impressed many since her WWE return, but Nia Jax's seemingly daunting aura has taken a hit in recent weeks. Ahead of her match against Rhea Ripley, Bill Apter noticed a few chinks in Jax's armor.

Nia Jax lost the WWE Women's Championship at the beginning of the year when Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract.

The Queen of the Ring winner has briefly shifted her focus to Rhea, who she will face at the next Saturday Night's Main Event. Ripley will defend the Women's World Championship, and as noted on The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter foresaw Rhea getting the hard-fought win.

The legendary journalist felt that Nia Jax's character has shown weaknesses in recent times, which have led to multiple setbacks. As far as Ripley vs. Jax was concerned, Apter felt the Samoan star would dominate the match, only for the former Judgment Day member to script a typical comeback win for the babyface.

"I think I've seen some weaknesses in Nia Jax, no offense to Teddy, but I've seen some weaknesses in recent matches against Bayley, where she is handled quite a bit and looks like she is getting hurt. I think she is three-quarters of the way to destroy Rhea Ripley, and Ripley will make an amazing comeback and beat Nia Jax." [From 7:38 onwards]

Teddy Long shares his thoughts on Nia Jax vs. Rhea Ripley

Saturday Night's Main Event has been positioned as a special show since its WWE revival, and the card unsurprisingly features high-profile matches only.

Teddy Long has been a longtime fan of Nia Jax and admitted that the WWE star, despite her reputation, was in for a challenging match at SNME.

Long was pretty excited to see the two top female talents of the WWE battle it out for the title, and unlike many who backed Rhea Ripley to win, the Hall of Famer believed the match could be a lot closer.

"Well, Nia has pretty much got her work cut out for her; I can tell you that right now. This is another one that, in my opinion, would be really close. We all know the reputation of Nia Jax. We all know Rhea Ripley's reputation. These two right here will give their all. I'll tell you what, I just can't wait to see it." [From 7:00 - 7:36]

Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax have already engaged in a heated brawl before their match, and irrespective of who wins, a lot is expected from the titanic SNME clash.

Please credit The Wrestling Time Machine and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

