"I've touched Rhea in the ring" - Recently returned WWE star would love a singles match against Ripley

By Lennard Surrao
Modified May 31, 2024 13:26 GMT
Rhea Ripley is recovering from a shoulder injury.
Rhea Ripley is recovering from a shoulder injury. (Pic via Instagram)

Former women's champion Rhea Ripley is away from the ring at the moment, but nearly every female WWE star would want to test themselves against the Judgment Day member. Sonya Deville is also one of them, and the superstar admitted she'd love a singles clash with the former women's champion.

After spending months on the sidelines with a torn ACL injury, Sonya Deville returned on a recent RAW episode and was seen as a welcome addition to the women's roster on the red brand.

Deville spoke to Chris Van Vliet during WrestleMania weekend, and the video was released this week. The former NXT star was asked about a potential showdown with Rhea Ripley, and Deville initially recalled wrestling with the Australian in tag matches.

Sonya and Mandy Rose worked a tag team match with Rhea Ripley and Tegan Nox way back in 2019. Of course, Ripley is on a different level as a performer these days, but The Pridefighter would still enjoy the challenge of facing The Judgment Day member in the ring:

"I mean, I would love a match with Rhea. I've touched Rhea in the ring, maybe in tag matches? Does that sound weird? It was definitely tag, but never single. We've definitely been in the same match. I would love that! I think 2024, yeah!" [From 15:37 onwards]
youtube-cover

WWE could have a huge storyline for Rhea Ripley after her return

Defeating Becky Lynch at WrestleMania was WWE's way of letting fans know that Rhea Ripley's women's title reign was going to be legendary.

The 27-year-old WWE star, however, unfortunately injured herself during a backstage brawl with Liv Morgan, forcing her to relinquish the Women's World Championship.

In her absence, Morgan has not only captured the title but also seemingly lured Dominik Mysterio away from Ripley, as evidenced by their kiss on RAW.

As noted by a WWE legend, the company has a "monster story" involving Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley and it will ideally happen once the Eradicator is cleared to wrestle.

