"I can't wait!" - Cody Rhodes' potential heel turn excites WWE Hall of Famer

Cody Rhodes is currently one of the biggest babyfaces in WWE and many people are predicting that The American Nightmare would potentially turn heel. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently shared his opinion about Rhodes' possible change in character.

Since Cody's return to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2022, fans wanted him to finish his story by dethroning Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The American Nightmare reigned supreme against The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania XL and has continued to show his love and appreciation for fans at every WWE event.

However, many people have predicted a heel turn for Cody Rhodes. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry also had something to say on Rhodes' potential character change on a recent edition of the Busted Open Radio podcast.

The World's Strongest Man said that he believed that once The American Nightmare would turn heel, he would cut a promo saying that fans were a bunch of puppets, who listened to whatever he said.

"He's doing the puppet thing right now with everybody. 'Look at me, I'm a nice guy.' And then he's gonna do just like I did, 'You all a bunch of puppets, you did what I told you to do! And now, you gonna get to see the real Cody Rhodes,'" Mark Henry said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

The former World Heavyweight Champion also mentioned that he cannot wait to see Rhodes' character change.

"And him, as a heel? After you loved him and respected him, and he goes to give the belt, and then don't and the kids start crying? I can't wait!" Mark Henry said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

What the future has in store for The American Nightmare remains to be seen.

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker talked about Cody Rhodes' potential heel turn

Before Mark Henry's latest comments, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker also had his say on Cody Rhodes' potential heel turn.

During an edition of his Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast, The Phenom said that he believed Rhodes would become a good heel. The Deadman added that he gets major heel vibes from The American Nightmare.

"I don't know that he would switch as a champion, but I don't know what the approach would be there. I think he would be a good heel. He gives me heel vibes. I could see him very easily being smug and better than that. Don't get carried away. That's all work, but I can see it. I feel it in his character," The Undertaker said.

It will be interesting to see whether the Stamford-based promotion pulls the trigger on the idea of turning Cody into a heel character.

