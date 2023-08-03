"I can't wait for you to come back" - Bayley sends heartfelt message to injured 35-year-old WWE Superstar

Bayley has sent a heartfelt message to a 35-year-old injured WWE Superstar.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez successfully defended the Women's Tag Team Championships against Damage CTRL's Bayley and Dakota Kai on the May 12th edition of SmackDown. The match did not go well, as both Liv Morgan and Dakota Kai were injured during the bout. Kai suffered a torn ACL and is set to be out of action for the foreseeable future.

Bayley is currently the leader of the Damage CTRL faction comprised of herself, Women's Money in the Bank winner IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai. The heel faction debuted at last year's SummerSlam in Nashville.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Bayley sent a message to Dakota Kai while discussing how proud she was of the past year for Damage CTRL.

"I'm so proud of this last year. I'm so proud of everything that we have been able to do, the things we have been able to see, traveling the world with these two girls (Dakota Kai & IYO SKY). Dakota Kai, we miss you, we love you, and I can't wait for you to come back so that we are complete. But don't worry, we are holding down the fort," she said. [From 56:48 - 57:05]

Bayley on Damage CTRL overcoming struggles in WWE

Damage CTRL has certainly had its ups and downs this past year, but Bayley is proud of how the group has been able to overcome its struggles.

During her conversation on WWE's The Bump, The Role Model noted that Damage CTRL has gone through some rough patches, but she is very proud that the group has made it through.

"I'm so happy to have them here, and that we actually got through a whole year. Like you said, we've had our rough patches at times where I thought that this wasn't going to work. But now, without Dakota (Kai), we're still right there in that main event spot and right behind a championship. So, I'm very proud and very grateful," she added. [From 57:06 - 57:24]

IYO SKY won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match on July 1st by handcuffing Becky Lynch to the leader of Damage CTRL. It will be fascinating to see moving forward if the group is truly on the same page or if underlying tension remains.

Do you think Damage CTRL will still be a faction when Dakota Kai is eligible to return to WWE television? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE's The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.