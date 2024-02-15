"I can't wait to marry you" - Top WWE star's partner sends him a heartfelt message

A top WWE Superstar received a heartfelt message from his fiancee on Valentine's Day.

Dominik Mysterio has been doing quite well as an on-screen villain on WWE RAW ever since turning to the dark side two years ago. He receives massive boos consistently on WWE TV.

Dominik is engaged to his partner of 13 years, Marie Juliette. The duo got engaged in January 2023. On Valentine's Day, Juliette sent a heartfelt message to Dominik via Instagram and the latter shared the same on his own Instagram story.

"I can't wait to marry you @Dominik_35."

Dominik Mysterio on his fiancee's understanding of WWE and the pro-wrestling business

Last year, Dirty Dom spoke with Bakers Bantering and opened up about a variety of topics. He revealed that his fiancee had no idea about the pro-wrestling business before the couple started dating.

"She had no idea about wrestling. She had no clue what was going on. And even when we were dating in high school, she like, she never really came to the shows because, at that time, I wasn't really like super invested in wrestling. I was playing sports and still going to school and figuring life out and whatnot. But, closer to my senior year, she traveled with us. And I remember it was the first time she had gone to, like a WWE event, it was in New York City, and my dad was walking, we were walking with him, and this little girl just sees my dad and she absolutely loses her fre**ing mind and just starts bawling her eyes out," he said.

Dominik is in an on-screen relationship with fellow Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley. The duo's on-screen bond has been a massive hit with the fans so far.

