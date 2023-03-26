"I wouldn't wait too much longer" - Roman Reigns could lose his title at WrestleMania 39, thinks WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Mike Chioda thinks WWE could finally pull the trigger at WrestleMania 39 and have Roman Reigns lose his Undisputed Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare won the Men's 2023 Royal Rumble match to earn a shot at The Tribal Chief's gold at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The promotion has projected Cody as the biggest babyface to have challenged Roman Reigns yet, and it's safe to say it won't be a surprise to see the latter go down at Mania.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mike Chioda echoed similar sentiments. The legendary referee thinks WWE shouldn't wait too long now to pull the trigger on Cody Rhodes. Chioda explained that The American Nightmare was ready for the position and that he was hungry to get to the top.

"Yeah, I wouldn't wait too much longer. Cody's ready; he's hungry. He's hungry to get that torch, and I hate to see if they don't give it to him. I would like to see them give it to them. Roman's had a hell of a running the company, and he's got a hell of a streak. I mean, Cody's ready. Great shape; hell of a worker. Third generation. He's ready and hungry. He keeps pointing at that sign, and when he gets to WrestleMania, he's going to be ready," said Mike Chioda. (5:50 - 6:30)

WWE veteran Mike Chioda thinks The Rock could show up to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Elsewhere in the chat, Mike Chioda also spoke about how he expected a match between Roman Reigns and The Rock to go down at WrestleMania 39.

However, he believes there is still a chance for it to happen as The Brahma Bull also lives in Los Angeles, where WrestleMania 39 is scheduled to go down.

"I thought that would happen. I mean, there are two nights. So, we'll see what they pop up with. I'm sure it's just a 20-30 minute ride for The Rock to come down to the arena and work one night, even if he was to put on the Black Adam suit or not. Yeah, I would love to see that match-up, and that's one match I'd love to officiate. That could be a fantastic match-up," said Mike Chioda.

It's safe to assume that if WWE manages to bring in The Rock for WrestleMania 39 to confront Roman Reigns, it could generate the loudest pop of the event.

