"I wanna get married" - Liv Morgan takes massive step in romantic relationship with WWE star in new video

Liv Morgan has been in a romantic relationship with a WWE Superstar for several months. In a new video, the Women's Tag Team Champion expressed her desire to marry the aforementioned competitor.

Dominik Mysterio had an on-screen relationship with Rhea Ripley for almost two years before turning on Mami at SummerSlam last year. He has since been dating Morgan. The couple has not wasted an opportunity to show off their love to the WWE Universe. In a recent video, the new Intercontinental Champion and his Judgment Day teammate enacted a Bollywood scene alongside Indian content creator Baadshah.

Morgan introduced Mysterio to Baadshah, who played her father, and told him that she wanted to marry him:

"Bauji, this is my boyfriend Dominik and I wanted to introduce you guys because I wanna get married," Morgan said.

When asked where they wanted to get married, Dirty Dom disclosed that they want to tie the knot in the middle of the ring at Madison Square Garden. The Intercontinental Champion answered a few other questions correctly to finally get Liv's father's approval in the comedy scene.

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio recently won WWE titles

Last Sunday, Dominik Mysterio captured his first major singles title on the main roster when he defeated Finn Balor, Penta, and Bron Breakker in an Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, his on-screen girlfriend, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez lost the Women's Tag Team Title to Lyra Valkyria and a returning Becky Lynch that same night.

Despite their defeat at The Show of Shows, Morgan and Rodriguez successfully recaptured the Women's Tag Team Championship the following night on RAW in a WrestleMania rematch against The Man and the Women's Intercontinental Champion.

It would be interesting to see if Dirty Dom and Morgan would eventually have a wedding in a WWE ring.

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More