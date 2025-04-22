Dominik Mysterio shares huge Liv Morgan-related update after WWE RAW

WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41 turned out to be a massive one for The Judgment Day. Following the show, Dominik Mysterio shared an update related to Liv Morgan on his social media.

On Night 2 of WrestleMania, Raquel Rodriguez and Morgan lost their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Lyra Valkyria and a returning Becky Lynch. A rematch between the two teams was held on RAW after WrestleMania.

In the end, The Miracle Kid pinned the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion, once again securing the women's tag team titles with Rodriguez. After the bout, Big Time Becks turned heel and laid waste to Valkyria.

Meanwhile, Dirty Dom, who won the IC Championship at WrestleMania 41, put his title on the line against Penta on RAW. The Latino Cheat retained his championship, thanks to the return of The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh from injury.

On his Instagram story, Dominik Mysterio shared a video posted by WWE featuring Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez becoming the new champions.

WWE veteran believes Liv Morgan could betray Dominik Mysterio

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo made a bold prediction regarding the future of Daddy Dom and his Güerita's on-screen relationship. He discussed this on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast.

The former WWE writer anticipated a storyline involving a backstage conversation between Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan, where she questioned their diverging career paths. Vince Russo believed this would trigger Liv's jealousy, followed by JD McDonagh's arrival, and culminate in Dom becoming a popular baby face.

''He’s having a little talk with Liv backstage, ‘I don’t know if we’re after the same thing at this point in our career.’ You know what I’m saying? Now you get Liv to get all jealous, and then you bring McDonagh in. Now, Dom is a huge babyface," he said.

Only time will tell which superstar will be the next to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Title.

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.