"I wanna join The Judgment Day now," says female star

After watching R-Truth's latest backstage segment with Damian Priest, a WWE star has expressed her desire to join The Judgment Day.

On this week's edition of WWE RAW, R-Truth handed over a wad of cash to Damian Priest, revealing that he had sold loads of bootleg merchandise. The latter seemed happy over receiving the money.

The clip came to Kayla Braxton's notice, and she was impressed with R-Truth's hustle. She wrote that she now wants to join The Judgment Day as well.

"Damn. I wanna join Judgement Day now. I can dig up my old Girl Scouts uniform and sell the t shirts door to door," female star said.

R-Truth on his storyline with The Judgment Day

Fans have been having a blast with R-Truth's weekly interactions with Judgment Day members.

The WWE veteran recently appeared on Busted Open and opened up about the storyline.

"I'm genuinely having fun. I'm happy to be back. I couldn't wait to get back. Y'all know I [was just] at home for a long time, man. Even my wife and kid were asking me, 'Don't you got a job? Don't you have to go back to work?' I was ready, man. I was ready to get back to work. That's part of it, man. The fun is just half of the work. The rest of the work is just making everybody have fun and enjoy seeing you have fun, so they're having fun... But, I will say this: The Judgment Day, they all fought for me. I have to say that." [H/T - The Ring Report]

Kayla Braxton has made her pitch, and it remains to be seen if Rhea Ripley or someone else responds to her. The villainous faction currently consists of five members: Ripley, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh.

