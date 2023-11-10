"I did not wanna see his career end like that" - John Cena's former rival hated watching his Crown Jewel beatdown

Former WWE star and current announcer Wade Barrett recently spoke about John Cena's match at Crown Jewel.

Mr. Hustle Loyalty Respect faced off against Solo Sikoa at the premium live event. The whole match was built on Cena's poor record in singles matches since 2018. However, the matchup soon turned into a horror show as Solo planted John with over 10 Samoan Spikes, leaving the veteran down for the three count.

This week on After The Bell, Wade Barrett stepped in for usual host Corey Graves. Barrett rehashed his old rivalry with Cena back when he was leading The Nexus in 2010. He stated that although he had issues with the 16-time champ, he did not like watching him get mauled by Solo at Crown Jewel. Barrett claimed that the match felt like an unceremonious end to Cena's in-ring career.

"Look, I've had my issues with John Cena over the years. I think everyone remembers the problems that John and The Nexus had way back in 2010. We were kinda bitter enemies for a long time. But with all the issues I've had with John Cena, I did not wanna see his career end like that, if it did indeed end there in Riyadh." [From 3:05 - 3:25]

John Cena may have dropped a hint about his retirement

This week, John Cena dropped yet another cryptic post on his Instagram account. The 16-time champ posted the famous Looney Tunes post-credit picture which said, "The End." This could be indicative of Cena's in-ring status.

Another interesting point to note is that the SAG-AFTRA has reached a deal with Hollywood executives, and the strike is over. This means that Cena could step away from WWE and return to Hollywood to honor his movie commitments. However, fans will remember this run for how he put over stars like LA Knight and Solo Sikoa and helped them become even bigger names in the business.

