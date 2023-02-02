"I don't wanna see Gunther expose as a loser" - Wrestling veteran urges WWE to keep the Intercontinental Champion unbeaten (Exclusive)

WWE star Gunther is on the back of an incredible Royal Rumble Match, one that he almost won after entering at #1.

The reigning Intercontinental Champion is on a hot streak, and Bill Apter thinks that WWE doesn't need to change a thing with the 35-year-old's booking and presentation.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of UnSKripted, the wrestling veteran explained the risk of having Gunther lose his championship. He did mention the possibility of Drew McIntyre dethroning him.

"I don't wanna see Gunther lose at all, I wanna make this guy unbeatable. Drew McIntyre taking it from him would make sense, you know, big guy vs. big guy. But I don't wanna see Gunther expose as a loser in anything because he went out in that ring with honor," said Apter. [From 12:57 to 13:50]

Booker T recently praised Gunther after his WWE Royal Rumble performance

Gunther's performance at the Royal Rumble was praised by fans all around the world.

Even legendary names like Booker T praised The Ring General, who made history at the Men's Royal Rumble. Booker believes that the current Intercontinental Champion is going to achieve a lot of things going forward.

"Gunther did an awesome job making history. That guy’s gonna be a major, major player here for WWE for a long time and it was my honor to do the favor for him and I’ve seen people, stupid people saying, ‘Booker got jobbed out.’ Let me just say this, Booker got jobbed out by Gunther and I wanna say this publicly just so everybody can hear it. I’d rather be jobbed out by Gunther than Gunther be jobbed out by me any day of the week," Booker said.

Gunther has been teasing the idea of a match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39. The two men crossed paths for a brief moment at the Royal Rumble.

