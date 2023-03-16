"I don't wanna see that match" - Veteran doesn't want Bray Wyatt to wrestle RAW Superstar (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently opened up about Bobby Lashley and Bray Wyatt's feud, saying he doesn't want to see a match between them go down at WrestleMania 39.

Wyatt is currently out of action due to a "physical issue," putting his feud with The All Mighty in jeopardy with just a handful of weeks remaining for Mania. Though initial rumors indicated that Bray Wyatt had walked out of WWE, the latest update revealed that a match between him and Lashley was confirmed for The Show of Shows.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter expressed his disappointment over the prospective bout. He explained that though both Bobby Lashley and the former Universal Champion were great individually, their rivalry made little sense.

The veteran journalist mentioned that The All Mighty just didn't fit into a story with spooky and supernatural shenanigans.

"I don't wanna see that match happen. I mentioned this on Time Machine several times that Bobby Lashley is an amazing athlete and as is Wyatt, but I don't want to see Bobby Lashley in his classy way of promoting himself verbally and physically, getting to a match that's with all these silly magical things. Not the right guy to put in that spot whatsoever," said Bill Apter. (6:33 - 7:04)

Teddy Long is also not excited to see Bray Wyatt and Bobby Lashley wrestle

The former SmackDown General Manager also stated that he had little interest in watching Lashley and The Eater of the Worlds collide. Teddy Long added that the pairing didn't excite him and wondered why WWE booked this feud.

"Well, I don't wanna see that match either. Bray Wyatt and Bobby Lashley, it just doesn't do anything for me. I don't see it but you never know why they do things. I'll leave it that," said Teddy Long. (7:09 - 7:27)

It remains to be seen if Bray Wyatt manages to return in time for his match against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39.

