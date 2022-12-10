"I want to beat Bron Breakker" - Top star wants dream match with the WWE NXT Champion (Exclusive)

Carmelo Hayes has made it clear he wants to defeat Bron Breakker for the WWE NXT Championship sometime down the line.

Breakker will defend his title against Apollo Crews at NXT Deadline on December 10th. The match is expected to be an evenly-contested affair, with Crews bringing his wealth of experience against Breakker, who's still in the early stages of his career.

As such, fans are divided on their opinions as to who will walk out with the gold around their waist at the premium live event. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Carmelo Hayes said that since he has already been a North American Champion, the natural next step for him is to challenge for the World Title.

Furthermore, the 28-year-old star added that he wants to win the title from Bron Breakker, thus extending his support to the latter at NXT Deadline. Hayes mentioned that although he respects Apollo Crews, he was rooting for Breakker to win and set up a dream clash with him in the future.

"I feel like it's poetic justice for me to get that title and truly prove that I'm the champion of NXT. I have carried myself like that anyway, didn't matter which title I had. But I do think it's only right that I do that, and I want to be it against Bron (Breakker). So actually, I'm rooting for Bron to retain. I just feel this whole 1a, 1b conversation needs to be put to rest, wherever, whenever, and that Championship is in my destiny for real. I want to beat Bron Breakker. I love Apollo, good luck to Apollo, but I want to beat Bron Breaker," said Carmelo Hayes (7:32 - 8:13)

Carmelo Hayes can earn a shot at NXT Title this weekend

Not just Bron Breakker, but Carmelo Hayes himself will be in action at Deadline this Saturday night. The former North American Champion will compete in the first-ever Iron Survival Challenge at the show.

Winning the match will get him a shot at the World Title. However, four other competitors, Axiom, Joe Gacy, Grayson Waller, and JD McDonagh, will be in his way, hoping to win the chance to challenge for the NXT Title themselves.

Regardless of the outcome, fans can expect a memorable contest that will deliver top-notch action and keep the viewers hooked throughout.

