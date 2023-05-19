“I didn't want my body to break” - MMA Legend almost tried out for WWE but signed with UFC due to concerns for this body

MMA legend Henry Cejudo said that he almost tried out for WWE before signing with the UFC.

Henry Cejudo is widely regarded as one of the greatest bantamweights in UFC history. He was the reigning Bantamweight Champion when he retired from the sport. Although he recently returned to the octagon and unsuccessfully attempted to regain the title he never lost, his legacy is still unmatched. However, his career could have taken a completely different path.

Speaking to Chamatkar Sandhu on Smack Talk With Sandhu, Henry Cejuda stated that he had the opportunity to try out for the Stamford-based promotion before he signed with the UFC. But he decided to take the UFC route since it wouldn't take a bigger toll on his body.

"Even in the beginning, before I signed with UFC, we were in talks with WWE. I was going to be The Atomic Flea. I had thought about signing, I had talked to Jerry Brisco at that time. They were going to fly me out to Orlando and do that whole trial stuff. It did intrigue me, but at the same time, I knew that if I'm going to use my body, I might as well fight and do the real stuff. Not saying that the WWE isn't real, it's 100% real, but I'm talking competitively. I never wanted to travel like crazy. I didn't want to get thrown like Rey Mysterio. I didn't want my body to break." [H/T Fightful]

You can check out the video below:

Henry Cejudo would prefer doing a one-off for WWE or AEW

During the same podcast episode, Henry also opened up on the likelihood of him signing with All Elite Wrestling or World Wrestling Entertainment. He said that he would prefer doing a one-off appearance and even worked out with Chavo Guerrero.

"If I was to do the WWE or AEW, I would like to do a one-off. I don't see myself doing that stuff for a very long time even though I do believe I could be really good at it. I worked out with Chavo Guerrero. He's given me lessons. He's like, 'Bro, you're a natural.' I grew up watching it, did amateur wrestling, and I fought. I understand the acting portion. There are things that come natural to me. Something like the WWE or AEW would be one of them." [H/T Fightful]

Henry Cejudo has already made an appearance on the May 27, 2020 episode of AEW Dynamite where he supported Mike Tyson against Chris Jericho.

Do you want to see Henry Cejudo in Pro Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section.

Recommended Video These celebrities have unexpected wins over WWE stars!

Poll : 0 votes