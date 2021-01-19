Watch: Mustafa Ali reignites his feud with Kofi Kingston ahead of WWE RAW

April of 2019 might feel like an eternity ago to most of the WWE Universe. Still, it's very apparent it feels like it was just yesterday to Mustafa Ali as he sat on the sidelines and watched Kofi Kingston win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

KofiMania, as many members of the WWE Universe referred it to, would have never happened had Ali not been injured on the road to WrestleMania.

He was scheduled to take part in a gauntlet match ahead of Elimination Chamber, and Kingston took his spot. The rest, as they say, is history.

But Ali hasn't forgotten and made it very clear that Kingston is to blame for RETRIBUTION's beatdown of Xavier Woods last week, as he cut the following promo on Twitter.

"Is RETRIBUTION going after Xavier Woods? Yes. And the reason why we are going after Xavier Woods is because the timing is perfect. The minute I found out that Kofi Kingston is sitting at home with a broken jaw. I knew my time for retribution arrived. Kofi you sitting at home with a broken jaw isn't enough. I want to break your heart. I want to break your spirit. And I'm going to do that by breaking one of the people that you love the most in the ring, over and over again.

"And I pray to God Almighty, that your broken jaw prevents you from competing in the Royal Rumble and I hope you broke your jaw so bad that you won't even make it to Elimination Chamber, and I hope that you miss WrestleMania for that because that you could feel exactly what I felt. Sitting at home watching someone take what's yours. Kofi a broken jaw is not enough. I want to break you the way you broke me. So get well...but not too soon."

Mustafa Ali claims WWE still won't let him have a live mic on television

While it's great that Ali could explain this storyline on social media, it seems like we won't be getting that explanation from him on WWE RAW anytime soon.

Unfortunately, it appears that WWE still doesn't want him talking with a live microphone. Check out his follow-up tweet below.

Also, “You’re not allowed to have a mic for a while.” — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 18, 2021

Do you believe Ali can continue to make sense of WWE's storylines over social media or does it need to be done on TV to truly make it effective? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.

