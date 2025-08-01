“I want you to come back” - Cody Rhodes wants 34-year-old star to return to WWE

Cody Rhodes commented on a 34-year-old star who has been absent from WWE. He wants him to come back.

Travis Scott was a recurring feature on WWE TV for the past couple of months. He was in the ring with The Rock and Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber 2025 when John Cena turned heel. He also slapped Cody across the ear, thereby busting his eardrum. Travis Scott also played a role in helping Cena defeat Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

During a recent appearance on Hot Ones, Cody finally opened up about Travis Scott busting his eardrum during WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. Despite this, he wants the rapper to return to the company.

“I wish I could tell you it wasn’t true, because I wanted anyone else to have the credit for that. So you got Rock in the ring and you’ve got (John) Cena in the ring. But my man Travis (Scott), who nothing but love for, he has a big old hand. So yes, it did bust my eardrum. If anyone ever wonders why I didn’t slap him (or just) hit him with a Cross Rhodes, he’s gracing us with his presence. At wrestling right now, again, we’re getting all these fun folks but years ago, it wasn’t that easy… I want you to come back, man. Our house is your house. You know, maybe swing less, but our house is your house so yeah, no, Travis did do that. That’s a fact.” (H/T Fightful)

Bully Ray comments on Cody Rhodes' possible heel turn

When Cody Rhodes first left WWE and joined Ring of Honor, he turned heel and established himself as one of the most vicious heels in the business. He delivered some of the best performances of his career as a heel. However, since he formed AEW, he has been a baby face. However, talks are surfacing in the wrestling community about a potential heel turn for the American Nightmare.

Speaking on his Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray questioned whether WWE has the guts to turn Rhodes heel. He also recalled telling Rhodes in ROH that he is a heel.

"You take so much of a risk when you try to do it. Does the WWE have the guts to try to pull it off? We shall see. Do they have the guts to turn Cody heel? We shall see. Is it the right time? I have told you since day one, I've been telling Cody to his face since we shared a locker room in Ring of Honor, I said, 'Cody, you're a heel. Cody hates everybody. Cody's a heel,'" said Ray. (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Cody Rhodes will compete against John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2025.

