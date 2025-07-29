Cody Rhodes has been a heel since day one, says veteran: "Cody hates everybody"

The WWE Universe has been calling for Cody Rhodes to turn heel for a long time now. The American Nightmare is no stranger to being a heel, and one man who has seen his heel persona up close and personal is Bully Ray. During his time in Ring of Honor, The American Nightmare became a vicious villain, especially with his work as a member of the Bullet Club. He further doubled down on his heel turn by betraying Kenny Omega.Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Ray recalled sharing the locker room with Rhodes in ROH and telling him he was a heel.&quot;You take so much of a risk when you try to do it. Does the WWE have the guts to try to pull it off? We shall see. Do they have the guts to turn Cody heel? We shall see. Is it the right time? I have told you since day one, I've been telling Cody to his face since we shared a locker room in Ring of Honor, I said, 'Cody, you're a heel. Cody hates everybody. Cody's a heel,'&quot; said Ray. [H/T: Wrestling Inc] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohn Cena could find himself conflicted at WWE SummerSlam against Cody Rhodes, thinks Bully RayBully Ray believes that John Cena could find himself conflicted at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event if The Rock shows up. Cena will face Cody Rhodes in a WrestleMania 41 rematch at The Biggest Party of the Summer.Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Ray had this to say about Cena potentially turning face:&quot;Hmmm, is John thinking about turning himself back babyface? So, I can definitely see where the Rock appears again, and the Rock orders John to destroy Cody, and now John has his moment of truth moment,&quot; the veteran added, noting that a three-way clash would finally wrap up this chapter of the story. &quot;That's what I would like to see; I think the entire WWE Universe would love that. No Travis Scott, none of these other people; The Final Boss, The Rock.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCena will be putting his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight at SummerSlam this weekend in New Jersey, and this could be his last match as the champion.