  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Cody Rhodes has been a heel since day one, says veteran: "Cody hates everybody"

Cody Rhodes has been a heel since day one, says veteran: "Cody hates everybody"

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 29, 2025 21:09 GMT
Cody Rhodes (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Cody Rhodes (Image Credits: WWE.com)

The WWE Universe has been calling for Cody Rhodes to turn heel for a long time now. The American Nightmare is no stranger to being a heel, and one man who has seen his heel persona up close and personal is Bully Ray.

Ad

During his time in Ring of Honor, The American Nightmare became a vicious villain, especially with his work as a member of the Bullet Club. He further doubled down on his heel turn by betraying Kenny Omega.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Ray recalled sharing the locker room with Rhodes in ROH and telling him he was a heel.

"You take so much of a risk when you try to do it. Does the WWE have the guts to try to pull it off? We shall see. Do they have the guts to turn Cody heel? We shall see. Is it the right time? I have told you since day one, I've been telling Cody to his face since we shared a locker room in Ring of Honor, I said, 'Cody, you're a heel. Cody hates everybody. Cody's a heel,'" said Ray. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

Ad

John Cena could find himself conflicted at WWE SummerSlam against Cody Rhodes, thinks Bully Ray

Bully Ray believes that John Cena could find himself conflicted at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event if The Rock shows up. Cena will face Cody Rhodes in a WrestleMania 41 rematch at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Ray had this to say about Cena potentially turning face:

Ad
"Hmmm, is John thinking about turning himself back babyface? So, I can definitely see where the Rock appears again, and the Rock orders John to destroy Cody, and now John has his moment of truth moment," the veteran added, noting that a three-way clash would finally wrap up this chapter of the story. "That's what I would like to see; I think the entire WWE Universe would love that. No Travis Scott, none of these other people; The Final Boss, The Rock."
Ad

Cena will be putting his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight at SummerSlam this weekend in New Jersey, and this could be his last match as the champion.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications