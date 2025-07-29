John Cena could find himself conflicted for one reason at SummerSlam in his rematch against Cody Rhodes, thinks Hall of Famer: "His moment of truth"

John Cena could find himself conflicted for one specific reason in his rematch against Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam. Bully Ray believes that the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion is teasing the idea of a face turn.Cena turned heel at the orders of The Rock, who initially wanted Cody Rhodes' soul, but ended up aligning with The Cenation Leader. With the help of Travis Scott, The Final Boss put a brutal beating on Rhodes, moments after The Franchise Player turned heel.Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Ray presented a scenario where The Rock could return at SummerSlam and order Cena to attack Rhodes. However, The Last Real Champion could find himself in a conflicted situation.&quot;Hmmm, is John [Cena] thinking about turning himself back babyface? So, I can definitely see where The Rock appears again, and orders John to destroy Cody [Rhodes], and now John has his moment of truth moment,&quot; the veteran added, noting that a three-way clash would finally wrap up this chapter of the story. &quot;That's what I would like to see; I think the entire WWE Universe would love that. No Travis Scott, none of these other people; The Final Boss, The Rock,&quot; said Ray. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]Bully Ray thinks that John Cena and Cody Rhodes have one common factorBully Ray believes that John Cena and Cody Rhodes share one common factor: The Rock.Two weeks ago on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes revealed that his match against John Cena at SummerSlam will be a Street Fight. Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Ray stated that the stipulation allows Cena and Rhodes to &quot;have fun.&quot; &quot;It just gives them more room to have fun,&quot; he opined. &quot;It opens the door for the run-in, and we're talking about how do we turn John Cena babyface, how do we keep Cody a babyface? They do have one thing in common and that's The Rock.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCena and Rhodes will cross paths in a highly anticipated rematch, set for SummerSlam Night Two at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.