  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena could find himself conflicted for one reason at SummerSlam in his rematch against Cody Rhodes, thinks Hall of Famer: "His moment of truth"

John Cena could find himself conflicted for one reason at SummerSlam in his rematch against Cody Rhodes, thinks Hall of Famer: "His moment of truth"

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 29, 2025 20:59 GMT
John Cena (Image Credits: WWE.com)
John Cena (Image Credits: WWE.com)

John Cena could find himself conflicted for one specific reason in his rematch against Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam. Bully Ray believes that the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion is teasing the idea of a face turn.

Ad

Cena turned heel at the orders of The Rock, who initially wanted Cody Rhodes' soul, but ended up aligning with The Cenation Leader. With the help of Travis Scott, The Final Boss put a brutal beating on Rhodes, moments after The Franchise Player turned heel.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Ray presented a scenario where The Rock could return at SummerSlam and order Cena to attack Rhodes. However, The Last Real Champion could find himself in a conflicted situation.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Hmmm, is John [Cena] thinking about turning himself back babyface? So, I can definitely see where The Rock appears again, and orders John to destroy Cody [Rhodes], and now John has his moment of truth moment," the veteran added, noting that a three-way clash would finally wrap up this chapter of the story. "That's what I would like to see; I think the entire WWE Universe would love that. No Travis Scott, none of these other people; The Final Boss, The Rock," said Ray. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]
Ad

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

Ad

Bully Ray thinks that John Cena and Cody Rhodes have one common factor

Bully Ray believes that John Cena and Cody Rhodes share one common factor: The Rock.

Two weeks ago on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes revealed that his match against John Cena at SummerSlam will be a Street Fight. Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Ray stated that the stipulation allows Cena and Rhodes to "have fun."

Ad
"It just gives them more room to have fun," he opined. "It opens the door for the run-in, and we're talking about how do we turn John Cena babyface, how do we keep Cody a babyface? They do have one thing in common and that's The Rock."

Cena and Rhodes will cross paths in a highly anticipated rematch, set for SummerSlam Night Two at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications