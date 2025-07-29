  • home icon
  John Cena and Cody Rhodes have only one thing in common, says veteran, ahead of their WWE SummerSlam clash: "It opens the door for the run-in"

John Cena and Cody Rhodes have only one thing in common, says veteran, ahead of their WWE SummerSlam clash: "It opens the door for the run-in"

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 29, 2025 20:28 GMT
Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena (Image Credits: WWE.com)

John Cena will put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event this weekend in New Jersey. Bully Ray believes there's only one common factor between the two superstars.

Cena and Rhodes first locked horns at WrestleMania 41, with The Cenation Leader emerging victorious and capturing the Undisputed WWE Championship. They later crossed paths at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in a tag team match, with The American Nightmare teaming up with Jey Uso and The Last Real Champion teaming up with Logan Paul.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Ray suggested that Cena and Rhodes have one thing in common: The Rock.

"It just gives them more room to have fun," he opined. "It opens the door for the run-in, and we're talking about how do we turn John Cena babyface, how do we keep Cody a babyface? They do have one thing in common and that's The Rock," said Ray. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Bully Ray wants Triple H to get involved in John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes

Bully Ray believes that Triple H should get involved in John Cena's title match against Cody Rhodes.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, he suggested the idea of having a face-off between Triple H and The Rock at SummerSlam. There have been many reports of both legends having a power struggle backstage in the company.

"This will never happen, but [if] you want to get a 'Holy s**t!' moment, [if] you want 50,000 people standing on their feet in complete, wide eyed amazement, because they can't believe what they're seeing, hit Triple H's music," Ray said. "Put Hunter in the middle of the ring, face to face with The Rock, because of the underlying story of the tension. We don't know about this on television, but we've seen enough backstage footage where The Rock has told Triple H to eff off, or we've heard some spattering of things. Can you imagine Triple H and The Rock face to face for a moment?"
The Rock's last appearance on TV was at Elimination Chamber: Toronto, when he aligned with Cena.

