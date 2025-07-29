Triple H should get involved in John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam for a face-off with WWE icon, believes Hall of Famer: "This will never happen"

John Cena is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes in a WrestleMania 41 rematch at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. Interestingly, Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes that Triple H should get involved in the match to create an iconic moment.Code Rhodes and John Cena are set for a Street Fight after their first collision at WrestleMania 41. The match ended with The Last Real Champion winning the title after interference from popular musician, Travis Scott. However, The Rock, who was responsible for The Franchise Player's heel turn at Elimination Chamber: Toronto, was nowhere to be seen on The Grandest Stage of Them All.Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Ray suggested the idea of a face-off between Triple H and The Rock at SummerSlam. The Hall of Famer wants the two WWE icons to get involved in Cena's rematch with Rhodes, although he did acknowledged that it wouldn't happen.&quot;This will never happen, but [if] you want to get a 'Holy s**t!' moment, [if] you want 50,000 people standing on their feet in complete, wide eyed amazement, because they can't believe what they're seeing, hit Triple H's music,&quot; Ray said. &quot;Put Hunter in the middle of the ring, face to face with The Rock, because of the underlying story of the tension. We don't know about this on television, but we've seen enough backstage footage where The Rock has told Triple H to eff off, or we've heard some spattering of things. Can you imagine Triple H and The Rock face to face for a moment?&quot; [H/T: Wrestling Inc] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohn Cena stated that he was physically not capable of wrestling anymoreJohn Cena is set to retire by the end of 2025. He admitted that his body was no longer capable of stepping into the wrestling ring.Speaking on the first episode of Netflix's latest docuseries WWE: Unreal, the reigning Undisputed Champion had this to say:&quot;I grew up in a family of five boys, and wrestling was our conduit. It was our connection system. I appreciate this as my hobby; it is the best of imagination-land. Not only did I do it during my free time, I was paid to do it. So, I would do this for free. I just physically can't do it anymore.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohn Cena is currently in his 17th reign as a WWE World Champion. This could very well be his final run as one as he faces Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight in under a week with his title on the line. Only time will tell if he can walk out of SummerSlam with his gold intact.