  • "I just physically can't do it anymore" - 26-time champion gets emotional about WWE exit

By Robert Lentini
Published Jul 29, 2025 18:44 GMT
A star's legendary career is winding down.

A major WWE star opened up about their decision to walk away from the ring. The promotion is on the road to WWE SummerSlam 2025 this weekend at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

WWE Unreal was released today on Netflix, and John Cena was featured in the show. The 26-time champion revealed during the first episode that he would wrestle for free, but his body could no longer do it.

"I grew up in a family of five boys, and wrestling was our conduit. It was our connection system. I appreciate this as my hobby; it is the best of Imagination-land. Not only did I do it during my free time, I paid to do it. So, I would do this for free. I just physically can't do it anymore," said Cena. [From 9:55 to 10:23]
John Cena will be wrestling his final match at the end of 2025. The 48-year-old will be defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025 this weekend.

Former WWE writer claims John Cena needs to turn babyface

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo claimed that John Cena needed to turn babyface and suggested that Cody Rhodes would be better off as a heel.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo criticized The American Nightmare's promo skills and claimed that he fast-forwarded through his promo. The veteran suggested that the company should do a double turn during the rivalry between John Cena and Cody Rhodes.

"I did not listen to a word of this promo. Cody Rhodes' promos are a channel changer for me. They've been a channel changer for a very, very long time. So, I fast forwarded through it. I did not listen to a word of this. And bro, I'm not even going to say I pray because quite frankly, I really don't care what they do, but the reality of the situation is they need to do a double turn. Cody is a freaking heel. Cody has been a heel from day one and maybe if they turn Cody heel, that will force them to reset everything," Russo said. [From 29:56 onwards]
You can check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see if John Cena can defeat Cody Rhodes in the Street Fight at SummerSlam to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship.

If you use the quote from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

