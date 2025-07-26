Reason why WWE needs to book double turn with Cody Rhodes and John Cena explained by veteran (Exclusive)

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena is scheduled to defend his title against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025. The two are set to face off in a rematch from the main event of WrestleMania, but this time, they will face each other in a Street Fight.

Many fans are expecting a double turn at the event, with Cody Rhodes turning heel and John Cena reverting to being a babyface. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo claims that WWE needs to go ahead with the idea at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Speaking on the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo took a shot at Cody's promo skills. He stated that he would fast-forward every time Cody spoke and even claimed that if the American Nightmare turns heel, that might give the promotion a chance to reset everything.

"I did not listen to a word of this promo. Cody Rhodes' promos are a channel changer for me. They've been a channel changer for a very, very long time. So, I fast forwarded through it. I did not listen to a word of this. And bro, I'm not even going to say I pray because quite frankly, I really don't care what they do, but the reality of the situation is they need to do a double turn. Cody is a freaking heel. Cody has been a heel from day one and maybe if they turn Cody heel, that will force them to reset everything," Russo said. [29:56 onwards]

While Cody Rhodes is expected to challenge John Cena in the main event of night two of WWE SummerSlam, the night one main event is expected to be for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The champion, Gunther, is set to defend his title against the Best in the World, CM Punk.

