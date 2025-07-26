WWE cancels huge Cody Rhodes SummerSlam plans and reason why - Reports

As per a recent report, huge plans for Cody Rhodes have now been canceled for WWE SummerSlam. This comes on the back of some unexpected news.PWInsider reported that the WWE Late Night event featuring Tony Hinchcliffe and Cody Rhodes, which was scheduled to take place as a starter event for the premium live event, has now been canceled. The show was set to take place on SummerSlam weekend, on August 2, at the Bergen Performing Arts Center in New Jersey.The report went on to state that the reason the event had been canceled was that the ticket sales for the event had been &quot;light.&quot; Another report has emerged stating that Ticketmaster has marked the event as canceled, and a memo has been sent to ticketholders confirming this. Those who purchased tickets to the event are being refunded.Cody Rhodes was advertised as the major attraction for the show along with Tony Hinchcliffe. No other WWE talent had been advertised. This was not the first Tony Hinchcliffe show in WWE, either; another roast had aired earlier this year, which received a controversial reception. Leaked audio from the roast featured several stars being made fun of at the event.