What did Paul Heyman say about Braun Strowman missing WrestleMania 41?

Braun Strowman is no longer with World Wrestling Entertainment. He was among the names involved in the recent budget cuts and was laid off from his contract. WWE has been dropping bombshells lately, as major names from the Stamford-based promotion have been released amid the recent cuts.

Following his shocking release from the company, Braun Strowman posted a picture of himself enjoying a drink at home, indirectly letting his fans know he is calm. However, since his departure from the promotion, fans have been pointing out Paul Heyman’s brutal jab about why Strowman missed WrestleMania 41.

WWE hosted a WrestleMania 41 roast on Sunday during Mania weekend. The roast will never be aired and was exclusive to the live audience. Attendees noted that everyone went off at each other. However, Paul Heyman stole the show and was in the spotlight for being the roast master.

After the show, Paul Heyman appeared on Pat McAfee Show, where former football player praised ECW owner for his unhinged roast. While speaking of it, the Wiseman revealed he told Braun Strowman, who was complaining about not being part of WrestleMania, that he was not on the Show of Shows card because “he sucks”.

"You'd think of all the people, you'd think The Miz would get pissed at me? No, Miz laughing his a** off. You'd think Braun Strowman, literally, Braun Strowman is up there crying that he's not on WrestleMania, and I tell him straight to his face - he's not on WrestleMania because he sucks, and, did he get mad at me? Nope, he's rolling with the punches," Paul Heyman said.

Now, Heyman’s claims about Braun Strowman have resurfaced on the internet, stirring conversation and sparking mixed reactions from fans.

Braun Strowman got released for the second time from WWE

Many have been shocked that the former Universal Champion, Braun Strowman, has been released from his current WWE contract. However, this is not the first time The Monster Among Men has been cut from the Wrestling Juggernaut.

Braun Strowman was initially released from WWE in June 2021. However, as Triple H gained full control over creatives after Vince McMahon’s departure, The Game re-signed multiple released superstars, and Strowman was one of them.

The Monster of all Monsters made his much-awaited return to the Stamford-based promotion in September 2022. He was once again stuck in the mid-card picture, eventually getting himself released. His final feud in WWE was against Jacob Fatu.

It will be interesting to see whether Strowman continues to wrestle outside WWE or if he has something else up his sleeve.

