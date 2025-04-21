Paul Heyman reveals he publicly berated Braun Strowman over WrestleMania omission

The WWE Universe is revealing how Braun Strowman reacted after taking a verbal truth bomb from Paul Heyman during WrestleMania weekend. Heyman just spoke out on the matter and held nothing back in disclosing what happened. It seems the Hall of Famer also did not hold back in his exchange with The Monster Among Men.

The Wise Man's weekend antics are a big source of the continued viral chatter about the 41st annual WrestleMania. Heyman shocked the world by siding with Seth Rollins in his Night One main event win over CM Punk and Roman Reigns. The non-televised Roast of WrestleMania with Tony Hinchcliffe & Friends was held late Sunday, and Heyman reportedly stole the show. It was noted how the 59-year-old was the master roaster, and how Strowman, Sami Zayn, and Nia Jax all took light jabs at Triple H and Nick Khan for not booking them for this year's Show of Shows.

Heyman appeared on The Pat McAfee Show today, and McAfee praised the former ECW boss for how entertaining he was at the roast. Heyman continued to mock comedian and noted WWE fan Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, and then brought up his roast shots at Strowman and The Miz.

"You'd think of all the people, you'd think The Miz would get pissed at me? No, Miz laughing his a** off. You'd think Braun Strowman, literally, Braun Strowman is up there crying that he's not on WrestleMania, and I tell him straight to his face - he's not on WrestleMania because he sucks, and, did he get mad at me? Nope, he's rolling with the punches," Paul Heyman said. [From 1:27:45 to 1:28:03]

Watch the entire episode of The Pat McAfee Show below:

Strowman was described as appearing to take Heyman's criticism with resilience. The 41-year-old reportedly kept his composure with a smile and a pair of friendly middle finger salutes to the former Paul E. Dangerously.

Braun Strowman wins at WrestleMania SmackDown

The biggest WWE SmackDown of the year was held on Friday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The WrestleMania SmackDown special was highlighted by Carmelo Hayes winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and John Cena's return.

Braun Strowman was off WrestleMania this year, but he did work the go-home show. After LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa ended in a no-contest, Strowman and Knight defeated Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in tag team action. Fatu sent Strowman over the announcer's table before Knight ducked Sikoa and dropped him for the pin.

Strowman lost a number-one contender's Last Man Standing Match to Fatu on April 4. This led to The Samoan Werewolf dethroning Knight of the United States Championship at WrestleMania 41 this weekend.

