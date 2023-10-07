"I want you to fight right now" - Dutch Mantell on former WWE star's backstage fight with rival (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently spoke about the time when the late former WWE Superstar Butch Reed got into a backstage fight with his rival John Nord.

Mantell has been in the wrestling business for over five decades in various capacities. From competing to managing personalities further off to booking, the 73-year-old legend has performed multiple roles with aplomb.

On Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell recalled Butch Reed and John Nord getting into heated backstage disagreements. Mantell added that once their differences spilled into the ring, Bill Watts took matters into his own hands.

"It was Butch Reed and John Nord, and they were working together, and they had a disagreement. And the next time they worked, they had another disagreement. And it finally boiled to a stage where they actually got into a semi-fight in the ring. Well, Cowboy Bill Watts wouldn't allow that to happen. He called them together, and I forgot where it was. It was on a Sunday," Dutch Mantell said. [4:08 - 4:40]

The WWE veteran recalled that Watts asked Reed and Nord to come backstage to mend their differences once and for all. Mantell added that it was John Nord who later told him about the incident and how he and Butch Reed hammered each other, with only Bill Watts being the witness to their fight.

"He pulled them in the back in one of those buildings and told them, 'Alright guys, I want you to get it out of your system here, and if you wanna fight, I want you to fight right now.' And he's the only one who saw it. And he stood back, and Nord actually told me this. I was traveling with him, and he come back with a little bit of swollen eye. I said 'who hit your eye?' And he said, 'Oh man, you won't believe this.' And he said some of those bombs were coming in. He said he landed a few, and he said Butch landed a few. And then he said, 'we both blew up,'" Dutch Mantell said. [4:54 - 5:33]

WWE legend Teddy Long on pranking Butch Reed

A few months back on The Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE legend Teddy Long recalled being made to prank Butch Reed by saying he was scheduled to wrestle another match just before he was preparing to leave. Though Teddy Long did what he was asked to, he added that he left the place before Reed learned the truth.

"So Butch looks at me when I tell him that, and he goes, 'You playing?' I'm like, 'Butch, I'm telling you, they said we have to work again. I'm gonna get in my suit.' He looked at me, but then he went for it. He ended up taking off all his clothes and putting back his wrestling gear, and he taped his arms. When he got ready to go, I was already out of the way. So they went to tell Butch that it was all a rib. Oh god, he got so mad," Teddy Long said.

The former SmackDown General Manager also revealed that when he met Butch Reed the following day, he feared the latter might be angry but found him laughing about the prank.

