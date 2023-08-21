"I want to go home" - Current champion posts sarcastic message ahead of WWE Payback

Being a WWE Superstar is not an easy task as in addition to putting their bodies on the line, wrestlers also have to be on the road for the majority of the year, which can take a toll on them. The same seems to be the case with Rhea Ripley, who recently expressed her desire to go home amid the company's ongoing tour of Canada.

The Eradicator is one of the biggest attractions in the company at the moment. She has been a regular face at the house shows over the last few years, and the same continued this weekend as Ripley faced Natalya in a singles match for the Women's World Championship.

While Mami was able to retain her title, she later expressed her desire to go home as she is not that fond of Canada. Rhea posted the following on social media:

"I want to go home.🙄🍁," Mami tweeted.

The Judgment Day star is likely to be in action on Sunday's house show, which will also take place in Laval, Québec. You can check out Saturday's live event results by clicking here.

Rhea Ripley will likely face Raquel Rodriguez at WWE Payback

Rhea Ripley has been absolutely ruthless over the last year and a half, with her last singles loss coming back in May 2022. The Eradiactor has achieved a lot since then and is currently amid one of the most dominant title reigns.

No one has been able to step up to Mami in the last few months, with names like Natalya, Zelina Vega, Indi Hartwell, and Laya Valkyria coming up short against her. However, Raquel Rodriguez has emerged as a formidable rival to the champion in the last few weeks.

The two looked set to face at SummerSlam, but Rhea injured the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion a few days before the show. However, the latter returned for retribution a couple of weeks back, and the duo is likely to settle their differences inside the squared circle at the company's upcoming premium live event.

The two powerhouses last faced off in a singles match two years back on WWE NXT, where Raquel was able to best Rhea Ripley in a Last Woman Standing match.

