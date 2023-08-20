WWE Supershow Results: Rhea Ripley helps former champion after he collapses, top name returns to action after 17 years, Gunther suffers a loss (Ottawa, 08/19)

WWE held the first live event of the week in Ottawa, Canada, on Saturday, August 19. The event was live from Candian Tire Centre and featured top stars from both RAW and SmackDown in action.

The event kicked off with a six-man tag team match that saw Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn team up with Drew McIntyre to take on the Imperium. The current tag team champions have been dealing with injuries over the last few weeks, but they were able to put behind their issues to defeat Gunther's faction.

Elsewhere on the card, Rhea Ripley successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Natalya in a singles match while IYO SKY retained the WWE Women's title against Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a triple-threat bout.

Cody Rhodes was also in action in Ottawa as he took on Damian Priest in a one-on-one competition. The American Nightmare came out on top after delivering three Cross-Rhodes to the Judgment Day member.

After the match, Priest was struggling to stay on his feet and was offered help by Rhea Ripley. However, the Money in the Bank winner refused help, only to collapse to the floor seconds later. Mami then helped her fellow stablemate get up and head backstage.

Next up, The O.C. competed as a team after a long time. The former NJPW trio defeated the team of Austin Theory, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander.

The show also featured the return of Trish Stratus to the live circuit as she competed in her first house show match in nearly 17 years. The Hall of Famer teamed up with Zoey Stark to take on Becky Lynch, but the duo were unable to secure a win despite the numbers advantage.

The event was headlined by Seth Rollins, who took on Finn Balor in a Street Fight. The two men have been at odds for a long time and got a chance to settle their differences in the main event. However, once again, The Visionary was able to come out on top.

Complete WWE SuperShow results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Ottawa, Ontario, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Drew McIntyre defeated Imperium Women’s World Title: Rhea Ripley (c) defeated Natalya WWE Women’s Title: Iyo Sky (c) defeated Charlotte Flair and Asuka Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest The O.C.: AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows defeated Austin Theory, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander Becky Lynch def. Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark in Triple Threat match World Heavyweight Title: Seth Rollins (c) defeated Finn Balor

