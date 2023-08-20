[WATCH] WWE star collapses in front of Rhea Ripley at live event

In a hilarious visual, a WWE Superstar collapsed right in front of Rhea Ripley at a live event.

Cody Rhodes took on Damian Priest in a singles match at tonight's WWE live event in Ottawa. Rhodes was victorious over the Money In The Bank holder when all was said and done.

After the match, Rhea Ripley offered Priest some help as he didn't look like he could head backstage on his own. A confident Priest refused Ripley's help, only to collapse to the floor seconds later. Ripley pulled him up and then helped him backstage. Check out the amusing video below:

Expand Tweet

It looks like Priest's days as a member of The Judgment Day are numbered. As per a report from Dave Meltzer of WOR, Priest could exit the stable somewhere down the line.

Damian Priest joined The Judgment Day last year and has been an integral part of the faction for more than a year now. The Judgment Day is one of the most dominant factions in modern WWE. Priest and Rhea Ripley are incredibly close in real life and she certainly won't be thrilled with this report.

Drop your reactions to Priest and Ripley's hilarious exchange from the Ottawa live event in the comments section below!

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here