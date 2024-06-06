"I want to help you" - Triple H's offer to 67-year-old wrestling figure involved in controversy

Triple H seemingly offered his help to a major figure in professional wrestling. The 67-year-old has been involved in some controversy, with accusations being thrown at him. Regardless, he seems to have support from The Game.

The figure in question is none other than Rossy Ogawa. For those unaware, Ogawa is the founder of World Wonder Ring Stardom, the promotion that has popularized women's wrestling in Japan since 2010. The company was purchased by Bushiroad, the owners of New Japan Pro Wrestling. Ogawa's new bosses would go on to terminate his contract in 2024 due to allegations of talent poaching. But this is only one controversy.

A beloved wrestler in Japan, Kenny Omega, would go on a Twitch stream and hit Ogawa with scathing comments, stating that there are people in WWE and AEW who refuse to work with Ogawa, before going on to accuse the 67-year-old of wanting to use underage girls for calendar shoots.

In an interview with Sports Graphic Number, Ogawa hit back at Kenny Omega, calling his scathing comments "defamation" before counter-accusing Omega of wanting to be involved in women's wrestling.

In the same interview, Rossy Ogawa stated that WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H offered to help him, whether it's with Stardom or individually:

"Triple H said, ‘I want to help you with whatever you want to do, whether it’s STARDOM or individually.’ He gave me the push I needed." [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Was Triple H's WrestleMania weekend post about Giulia a confirmation of her signing with WWE?

Giulia is the next major Japanese star WWE is expected to sign. There have been several reports stating that Guilia's deal with WWE is more or less official, but she wants to help get Rossy Ogawa's new promotion, Dream Star Fighting Marigold, off the ground.

She appeared on NXT: Stand & Deliver. NXT Live Specials are known for showing the hottest new talent WWE has signed. However, Giulia's deal with WWE has still not been announced or confirmed. So far, she has opened up about discussions she had with The Game but hasn't revealed the contents of those conversations. Her signing with WWE seems to be an open secret.

