  "I want to leave" - Top star personally demanded his immediate WWE release from Shawn Michaels 

"I want to leave" - Top star personally demanded his immediate WWE release from Shawn Michaels 

By Arpit Shrivastava
Published Jul 21, 2025 05:56 GMT
(Image credits - WWE)
Shawn Michaels heads Creative on NXT (Image credits - WWE.com)

A former WWE star has opened up about his time in the Stamford-based promotion and what prompted him to leave the company. In a recent interview, Eddy Thorpe revealed that he had personally asked NXT head honcho Shawn Michaels to let him leave, a request that the latter quickly acted upon.

Thorpe signed with WWE in January 2023 and quickly became a key member of the NXT roster. He had memorable feuds with the likes of Dijak, most recently with former NXT World Champion Trick Williams, just months before his departure.

Considering his standing on the roster, fans were surprised to see the 35-year-old star on the list of talents released in April this year. However, Eddy Thorpe has now made it clear that he had demanded his release from WWE.

In a recent interview with Wrasslerap, Thorpe stated that he decided to leave after the company didn't take his mental breakdown seriously. He added that after Shawn Michaels postponed his request for a personal meeting, he had had enough and straight away asked the NXT head for his release, which was soon granted.

"So Wednesday, he says, ‘Any update on how you’re feeling?’ And at this point, I’m frustrated. I told him, ‘I’ll feel better once we talk.’ He said, ‘It will have to wait till Monday as I have you in the Battle Royal on Tuesday. Will that work?’ That’s another five days. That’s like ten days. I can’t live like this another week. So I told him, ‘Shawn, I want to leave.’ He said, ‘Okay, I’ll get on that.’ I said, ‘Thanks.’ Friday sometime in the afternoon, Charlie gets a call. Thirty minutes later, I got my call. I’m not hanging him out for a live event in Orlando - sixty kids that have no reps and need reps, and I’m not one of your guys. But part of me also thinks that Shawn wasn’t going to talk about me,” Thorpe said. (H/T - Ringside News)
Eddy Thorpe was also disappointed with WWE having no plans for him

Furthermore, Thorpe explained how WWE didn't capitalize on the momentum he had following his months-long feud with Trick Williams. The former NJPW star stated that after he got to know the promotion had nothing planned for him during WrestleMania 41, he realized it was time to move on.

"I had a breakdown. I broke down to my girlfriend. It started Mania 41 weekend, maybe a week or two before. I already knew by then it was too late to expect anything, but I still went to meet with Shawn - just to hear it face-to-face. So I ask, ‘Do I have anything at 'Mania weekend?’ And the answer was no. No meet and greets, no matches, nothing. The thing they did a lot was give someone momentum, then take them off TV for two or three weeks. That kills your buzz," Thorpe added.
It remains to be seen what lies for Eddy Thorpe next in the business, as he's yet to wrestle a match since his departure from WWE in April this year.

Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.

During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.

Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.

Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket.

Edited by Harish Raj S
