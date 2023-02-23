"I wouldn't want to meet her in a real fight" - Legend shares honest thoughts about Beth Phoenix (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently spoke about Beth Phoenix, saying how the WWE legend could have shone as an MMA talent.

Phoenix is one of WWE's most respected female athletes, who made a mark for herself even before the company's Women's Revolution kicked off. Over the last couple of years, The Glamazon has reappeared in the promotion by teaming up with her husband, Edge, on RAW.

The couple first feuded with The Miz and Maryse and recently defeated the Judgment Day at Elimination Chamber 2023.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter stated that Phoenix could have been great inside an MMA ring.

The veteran wrestling journalist also added how he would never want to meet Beth Phoenix in a real-life fight for fear of being taken down.

"She could have become an MMA tough lady. I wouldn't want to meet her in a real fight, so to say. She's very tough but again she's got an edge about her," said Bill Apter. (17:44 -18:02)

Beth Phoenix paid a heartwarming tribute at Elimination Chamber 2023

Beth Phoenix's face paint at Elimination Chamber 2023 had the fans buzzing. Post-show, she sent out a tweet revealing how it was a tribute to Bull Nakano, who was one of the first women athletes from Japan to make a splash in the West. The heartwarming tribute won Phoenix plaudits from the wrestling world.

Fans of The Glamazon are waiting with bated breath to see what lies ahead for her in WWE. Her husband, Edge, is expected to face Finn Balor at WrestleMania 39 after he cost him the chance to win the US Title from Austin Theory on this week's RAW.

