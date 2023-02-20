"You'll always be a part of us" - Beth Phoenix pays a heartwarming tribute to WCW veteran at Elimination Chamber

WWE Superstar Beth Phoenix recently paid tribute to WCW veteran Bull Nakano (aka Keiko Nakano) at the Elimination Chamber.

At the Premium Live Event, The Glamazon, alongside her husband Edge, faced Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley for a mixed tag team match. Despite distractions from Dominik Mysterio, Edge and Phoenix won the match after The Rated-R Superstar hit Balor with a spear to pick up the win.

Taking to social media, Phoenix uploaded a collage of herself alongside Bull Nakano, showcasing her face paint that was similar to Nakano. Through her post, The Glamazon heaped praise on Nakano as she mentioned how the latter broke all barriers to bring Japanese Women's Wrestling to America.

She wrote:

"Bull Nakano broke international barriers to bring the beauty and brutality of Japanese women’s wrestling to America. We will always remember you because you’ll always be a part of us. @wwe"

Vince Russo criticized one of Beth Phoenix and Rhea Ripley's segment on WWE RAW

On an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo heavily criticized one of Phoenix and Rhea Ripley's segments on the red brand.

Russo recalled a segment between the two women when The Eradicator hit The Glamazon with a forearm, and the latter fell on the mat. According to the former WWE head writer, it was a weak booking for Beth, and that the company could have done something better with her.

"Bro, this was bad! Rhea Ripley hits Beth Phoenix from behind with a forearm, and Beth Phoenix is out? From a forearm? The Glamazon? That was weak, bro. They have to come up with something better than that."

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has for the Hall of Famer and The Eradicator going forward.

