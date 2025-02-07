"I don't want to be the next Rey Mysterio" - Penta talks about his comparisons with the WWE Legend

The newest addition to the WWE roster, Penta, has been garnering praise from fans all around the globe. Penta has been a part of some great matches on RAW since its Netflix premiere with Chad Gable and Ludwig Kaiser. The former AEW star recently made his PLE debut at the Royal Rumble in the Men's gimmick match.

The luchador recently appeared on the INSIGHT podcast with Chris Van Vliet. He talked about his experience in WWE, his dream matches, and most notably, his comparisons with the Master of the 619, Rey Mysterio.

On being asked about his comparisons with the Hall of Famer, Penta said this:

"I don't want to be the next Rey Mysterio, I want to be the first Penta El Zero Miedo in WWE because Rey Mysterio has my respect. Rey Mysterio is the legend, Rey Mysterio is my role model but I want to be the first Penta because my style is very different, my style in the ring is different to Rey Mysterio's. Rey Mysterio inspired me of course." [16:10-16:51]

Penta is on a roll and has had subtle face-offs with many RAW stars including Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker recently. While there is no fixed direction for the luchador heading into WrestleMania as of now, a match between him and Rey Mysterio is expected to be on the card.

Penta's face-off with Rey Mysterio

Penta finally met his match in WWE during the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. The Man with Zero Fear entered the Men's Rumble match at number two only to find Rey already in the ring who entered at one. The arena started shaking with fans cheering when the two were in the ring at the same time.

Penta and Rey both shook hands before going at it with each other. The two even teamed up together during certain moments in the match. Fans have started to think of this as a trailer for the actual match, which might take place at WrestleMania.

While there has been no confirmation yet about the match, fans are already going crazy just hoping for the match to take place at the Show of Shows.

