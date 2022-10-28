Logan Paul wants to become a global WWE Superstar, and he's well on his way to doing just that.

Despite WWE being under a new regime, one thing that remains the same is the company's love for bringing in outside celebrities who want to try their hand inside the squared circle. The recent case of Logan Paul has been a great success for the company thus far.

Paul recently sat down with Verge Magazine to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked if there are any other major countries Paul wants to wrestle in at a WWE premium live event, Paul specifically named India and Australia as places he hopes to compete.

"I’ve got two countries I’m looking at. I have not forgotten about you. I’m making the push. India. Australia. We’re coming hard, fast, strong. I love these countries," Logan Paul said. "I’ve never been to either. I want to go, I want to put on a big show, and we’re launching PRIME there too, so I’ve got many reasons to go. I’ll show up. We’ll do the meet and greets. I’ll kiss the baby’s heads. Jump off the top rope. Five-star frog splashes onto any opponents. Bring it on."

Logan Paul will face Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia next month

Paul is incredibly confident going into his match with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel on November 5.

The YouTube megastar revealed that he's using the same kind of strategy he used against Floyd Mayweather to prepare for The Tribal Chief.

"I love knowledge, and when I take on the G.O.A.T’s it’s an opportunity for a masterclass for me. When I fought Floyd Mayweather, I wasn’t just fighting Floyd Mayweather, I was paying attention to every single nuanced movement that he did," Logan Paul said. "One time I was by the ropes and he had me under his arm, dude covered my mouth with his glove and stopped my breathing for, like, two breaths. An advanced move that only Floyd Mayweather would know because he has been boxing for 40 years. I’m positive Roman’s going to have some stuff up his sleeve and I’m going to be paying attention to all of it and use it and put it in my arsenal for when I become the WWE Champion."

