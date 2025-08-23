"I didn't want to put him in that position" - Ex-WWE employee reveals alleged chat with Karrion Kross after release (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently shed light on an alleged conversation with Karrion Kross. The star has been in the headlines ever since his contract expired after SummerSlam.
Karrion Kross has gone on social media to make it clear that his WWE contract was not renewed. During an appearance on the Ariel Helwani podcast, the star revealed the details behind the negotiations. He mentioned that he was given 24 hours to accept a new deal, and when he asked for more information, the offer was rescinded.
This week on Writing with Russo, the veteran writer felt that Karrion Kross was doing the media runs to announce that this was not a wrestling angle. He felt the star wanted to let other promotions like AEW know that he was no longer employed by WWE. Russo revealed that during the alleged exchange with Kross, he didn't ask the star upfront whether it was a work because he didn't want to put him in that difficult position.
"I believe part of the Ariel Helwani interview was for Kross to make clear this is not a work. To let AEW know this is not a work. I was on the fence like you, even before I heard from the horse. I'm gonna be honest with you. I didn't try to get an answer from the horse because if he was working, I didn't want to put him in a difficult situation where, 'Ah, sh*t, I gotta work Vince now.' I didn't want to put him in that position."
Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux have started taking bookings from independent promotions. The star is set to appear at a WrestlePro event on Sunday, September 21.
It will be interesting to see if the groundswell of support for the star will make WWE reconsider its decision.
