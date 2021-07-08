"I want to show that they made a mistake" - Will a released WWE star follow Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal's path? 

Out of all the superstars released by the WWE over the years, Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre have had the most heartwarming success stories.

The former 3MB stablemates returned to the WWE, became world champions and effectively turned into shining examples for the company's other former talent.

WWE has released an abnormally high number of wrestlers since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the most recent batch of outgoing talent included a big name from NXT, Killian Dain (a.k.a. Big Damo).

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta recently caught up with Big Damo, and the former WWE star was asked whether he intends on following the paths of Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal. He stated that while it was still too early to predict his future, he has a chip on his shoulder and plans on making a big splash upon his return to wrestling.

Big Damo is "angry" over the recent developments in his career and wants to be happy with whatever he chooses to do next. Dain has a point to prove to all naysayers in the business who've doubted his abilities.

However, the former NXT star added that he was very "fluid" about his future and couldn't provide any assurances about his next destination.

"Listen, like I can't really predict the future. All I can tell you right now is, I do have a chip on my shoulder, and I'm pretty angry with how you know the situation goes, and I want to go out, and I want to wipe that in everybody's face, and I want to show that they made a mistake. But there's no guarantee that I don't know how things are going to go. I mean, I could be very happy with what I do next and not want to change anything else. So, for me, I'm pretty fluid when it comes to this concept of what's next because I've always been goal-driven, and I've hit every goal I've ever wanted. So, then I had to start creating new goals, little goals, small goals, and whatever else, and now I'm at the position where I can pick and choose what I want to do, and I'm really excited for the next stage," explained Big Damo.

This is such a fickle industry: Big Damo on a possible WWE return

The talented superstar also opened up about a possible WWE return and, just like many other wrestlers, mentioned the 'never say never' adage. The former member of the Eric Young-led Sanity called wrestling a fickle industry and didn't have high hopes of re-joining WWE anytime soon.

The Irish star highlighted the average age of talent recently let go by WWE, saying he wasn't overthinking the prospects of working again for his former employer.

Big Damo was at the Performance Center when he received a phone call about his WWE release, and he termed it one of the most challenging days of his life.

The 36-year-old star also expressed his intent to become a coach in WWE after his in-ring days were behind him:

"I mean, you never say never. This is such a fickle industry. I'm 36 years old, and everybody who was released there in that most recent crop were all around my age," Big Damo added, "So, there's a high possibility that's not going to be the case. But, if things change, you never know, would I want to? I don't know. These are questions that would have to be brought to me, like you know. One of the most difficult days of my life was sitting, standing at the Performance Center, and getting a call saying, 'I've been released.' So, would it be very easy to walk back tomorrow? I don't know. But down the line, like, could I go back as a coach or a producer? Absolutely. When my career is finished, I'd love nothing more than to go back and try my best to help the next generation of talent, but as for anything else, it just really depends on how I feel on that day and how the conversations go, to be honest."

