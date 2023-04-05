"I don't want you to think about me" - WWE star recalls his conversation with Logan Paul before high-profile matchup

WWE Superstar Ricochet recently spoke about his spot with Logan Paul from the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Logan Paul's appearance at the Royal Rumble made waves across the internet after The Maverick pulled off a high-risk, top-rope maneuver with Ricochet. The two stars hit a springboard on each other, colliding in the middle of the ring.

In an exclusive interview with Chris Van Vliet, The One and Only mentioned that he spoke at length with Logan before the match. He detailed that he made Paul feel at ease about the move and asked him to jump on his own time.

Ricochet mentioned that he took the onus to time himself to the YouTube star to make the spot seem believable.

"Going into it, I told him, 'Listen, I want you to be as comfortable as possible. So I don't want you to wait on me. I don't want you to think about me. I don't want you to even worry about me at all. So whenever you're comfortable, you just go and I'll go and time it off of your jump, I'll time it off of you. I'll go with you to make sure that we're good.tIt's like don't worry about if I'm gonna jump or if I'm gonna go, don't worry about me. You just go. And then I follow you.' I follow suit,” he said. [From 6:27 to 6:50]

You can watch the full interview here:

Logan Paul's contract with WWE is over

The Social Media Megastar had a stellar match with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania but came up short against The Visionary.

After the match, Paul spoke with Cathy Kelley to discuss his current status with the company.

"It was a moment in time where I ended my rookie year on an embarrassing loss to Seth Rollins in front of 80,000 people at SoFi Stadium. I accidentally frog-splashed my business partner KSI through a table, and I currently have no job because my contract ended. So it’s not ideal. But I’m feeling actually pretty good right now."

He mentioned that his current contract with WWE had come to an end with his match at WrestleMania.

Do you think we will see Logan Paul again in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Chris Van Vliet and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes