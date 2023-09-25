'I want to be totally destroyed, break me down'- 39-year-old WWE Superstar sends a message ahead of RAW

WWE Superstar Nia Jax has sent a message ahead of this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Jax made her return to WWE few weeks backs when she interfered during the main event championship match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez on RAW.

Ahead of this week's show, Nia Jax posted a message on twitter. She opened up about her preferences while getting a massage.

"When I get a massage and they ask me what pressure I would like….light or medium? I respond…I want to be totally destroyed, break me down, I want to cry a little, maybe my breathing gets cut off a little, who knows…I hope that’s crystal clear," Jax shared.

The former women's champion has put the entire women's division on notice since her comeback. It will interesting to see what's next for the Irresistible Force.

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green shared her thoughts about Nia Jax's return

During an interview with SEScoops' Ella Jay, Chelsea Green was asked about Jax's dominant return. Green didn't want to say anything to upset the Irresistible Force, as she complimented Jax for her look.

''I'm going to plead the Fifth. I am going to keep my little mouth shut. If Nia wants to partner up or anything, I will be here, and that's all I'm going to say. But also, she looked cute [in her outfit], loved the rhinestones, loved the gear. Not going to say anything else. I'm not just great hair, I'm also very, very smart," Green shared.

However, Green's attempt at staying out of trouble didn't work out, as she was attacked by Jax during the former's tag team match last week on RAW.

What have you make of Nia Jax's return so far? Let us know in the comments section below.