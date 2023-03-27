"I want to wrestle her again" – Ex-WWE star wants to face Mickie James after confirming free agency

Mickie James was recently called out for a match in a respectful manner by a former WWE star in the form of KAIRI.

KAIRI, formerly known as Kairi Sane, recently lost the IWGP Women's Championship to Mercedes Moné at NJPW's Battle in the Valley. She was the first-ever holder of the IWGP women's title.

Speaking in a recent interview with Steve Fall, she discussed the possibility of a match against James. The Japanese star wants to face the veteran once again.

"I love her. I respect her. I want to wrestle her again," said KAIRI. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

KAIRI is possibly open to returning to WWE

During the same interview, KAIRI opened up about possibly returning to WWE. She previously signed with the company in 2016 and was pushed as a top star in NXT. She also won the NXT Women's Championship and had a dominant run with the title. On the main roster, she became the Women's Tag Team Champion.

The Pirate Princess stated that the door for a return is always open and even talked about the idea of reuniting with Asuka. KAIRI said:

“Vince said the door is always open. ‘You’re always welcome to come back,' and if she comes back one day, she will team up with Asuka again, and team up with IYO SKY or maybe even go up against IYO SKY. Who knows?”

Since departing the Stamford-based Promotion, KAIRI has primarily competed under World Wonder Ring Stardom. At Historic X-Over, she won the IWGP Women's Title, which was her first championship win after returning to Japan.

With Triple H currently in charge of the creative team, the Japanese sensation could definitely make a return to the US and to her former promotion. It remains to be seen if The Game has any major plans in store for the future.

Should KAIRI return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

