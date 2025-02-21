"I don't want to wrestle anymore" - WWE veteran, with new role, confesses real reason he retired and why he will never wrestle again

Triple H recently gave a top WWE legend a big spot on SmackDown as the head co-writer. The retired veteran has now discussed why he left wrestling and prefers his current role.

Road Dogg was on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, where he said that when he returned to WWE in 2014 and won the tag titles to help put over The Usos, he could not have done it for two better stars. However, he said that at the same time, he was working as a producer and was connected to the writers' team.

That's when he realized he no longer wanted to wrestle.

"Couldn't have paid it forward to two greater guys. I was literally producing a match in my Road Dogg outfit because I had a match in two segments. It got to be a lot. So I said, 'Hey, I don't want to wrestle anymore.' I just said, 'I'm good.' I liked the job I was doing. At the time, I don't know if I was writing for SmackDown yet, but I was on the writing team, connected to the writing team."

The veteran said he didn't want to, so he stopped. He retired because he was a nervous wreck going to the ring every time, and he hated it at the time.

"Chris, I'll tell you the truth: I've been out, walked down that ramp for WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, the whole deal, I've done it all, Madison Square Garden, I've walked the aisles, I've done the matches, a nervous wreck. I hated it." (28:57 - 29:40)

Road Dogg has taken up a big role on WWE SmackDown

Road Dogg has become the co-head writing for WWE SmackDown now, and he's following what he wants and is no longer wrestling but helping out the next generation.

With him in charge of SmackDown now, the veteran is helping guide the build to WrestleMania going ahead.

It remains to be seen what the show will become now that The Rock has returned for an announcement, but fans must wait.

For any quotes taken from this article, please credit Chris Van Vliet and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda.

