"I want to wrestle" - Nikki Cross shares a heartfelt message with the WWE Universe

Nikki Cross wants to wrestle, so why won't WWE put her on TV?

WWE hasn't done a very good job of utilizing the women's division on either RAW or SmackDown going into this year's WrestleMania. Some of the more talented performers like Bayley, Charlotte Flair, and Nikki Cross are sitting on the outside looking in on the biggest show of the year.

Nikki Cross got the WWE Universe talking this afternoon when she posted a heartfelt message on social media to convey how much she just wants to wrestle again.

"I got my bachelors. I'm hallway through my masters. I'll get a PhD if I want to. I'm a qualified personal trainer and gym instructor. Heck I could teach a spin class if I wanted to. But I want what I want. I want to wrestle. I want to entertain. It's what I was born to do."

I got my bachelors. I’m halfway through my masters. I’ll get a PhD if I want to. I’m a qualified personal trainer and gym instructor.

Heck I could teach a spin class if I wanted to.



But I want what I want.



I want to wrestle.

I want to entertain.

It’s what I was born to do. — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) April 5, 2021

Nikki Cross finds support on Twitter from Charlotte Flair

Nikki Cross's tweet didn't go unnoticed, as Charlotte Flair, who also isn't booked for this weekend's WrestleMania, saw the tweet and responded with clapping emojis.

Cross saw the response and tweeted Flair back with a happy birthday message as The Queen is currently celebrating her birthday today. It's always nice to see the women of WWE supporting one another on social media.

Tonight's WWE RAW is most likely the last opportunity WWE will have to add women like Nikki Cross and Charlotte Flair to this weekend's WrestleMania card. While it doesn't seem likely at this point, you can never rule out Vince McMahon's ability to change his mind on a moment's notice.

Hopefully, following WrestleMania, women like Nikki Cross will get a fair opportunity on RAW to show the WWE Universe and management what they can do.

Advertisement

Happy birthday love ❤️ have a wonderful day 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) April 5, 2021

Do you miss seeing Nikki Cross in a WWE ring? Why does creative have nothing for her? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.