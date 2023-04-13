"I wanted to cry" - WWE SmackDown star reacts following her return to doing what she loves after over two years

WWE previously banned superstars from having accounts on third-party websites such as Twitch. SmackDown star Zelina Vega recently made her return to Twitch and went live last night, following which she sent out an emotional message.

Vega had a popular Twitch channel before WWE decided to ban having accounts on third-party websites where superstars were making money. The move played an instrumental role in Vega’s departure from the company in November 2020.

She returned to WWE on the July 2, 2021, episode of SmackDown but stayed away from her Twitch channel to avoid any problems with the company. However, WWE has recently allowed superstars to return to their accounts on third-party streaming websites.

The former Queen’s Crown winner announced earlier this week that she would go live on Twitch on April 12, 2023. After a successful live stream, Zelina Vega took to Twitter to thank her fans and reveal that she “wanted to cry” but kept it together.

She was grateful for the opportunity to combine her love for streaming, gaming, and anime.

"Thank you all so much for the stream 🥲 I wanted to cry but I kept it together! I love you guys! I’m so blessed to combine my love of streaming, gaming & anime with WWE.. to connect with all of you!!! ily 🖤"

It was Vega’s first live stream on Twitch in over two years. It was good to have the former Queen’s Crown winner back on the platform.

WWE SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega recently reacted after becoming a member of LWO

Zelina Vega returned to SmackDown as the manager for Legado Del Fantasma on October 7, 2022. She competed alongside Santos Escobar in a Mixed Tag Team Match, along with a few other singles matches.

During the 2023 Hall of Fame ceremony, Rey Mysterio gifted members of Legado Del Fantasma with LWO shirts. It looks like the faction will now be rebranded to LWO in the coming weeks.

Zelina Vega took to Twitter after receiving the gift from Rey Mysterio to express her excitement. She expressed her gratitude for her childhood hero in a heartwarming post.

"No words.. I can’t believe this is real. Alongside my childhood hero in @reymysterio.. going from that 7 year old kid watching Halloween Havoc Eddie V Rey.. to now.. I AM IN THE #LWO ?! Honored is an understatement," wrote Zelina.

Rey Mysterio could lead the faction alongside Santos Escobar for some time before hanging up his boots.

It will help strengthen the position of the superstars of the group and also give more representation to Latin wrestlers and fans.

