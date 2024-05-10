"I wanted to leave" - Former WWE star reflects on being released

A former WWE star has opened up about their release earlier this year and has shared why they were not upset about the company's decision.

Kevin Patrick (Kevin Egan) was on the commentary team for WWE RAW until his release on January 25, 2024. He now serves as the host for MLS 360 on Apple TV. In an interview on Sports Media with Richard Deitsch, Egan shared that he thought the release was good for himself and the company. He added that soccer was always going to come first for him and the product deserved someone who was all in.

"And they deserve more. That chair deserves more, you know? So for me, it was time. I wanted to leave. It got to a place where - I had a chat with Michael Cole before and I said, 'Look, if there's a thinking here that I move on, fine. I'm good. Let's hug it out. Let's be on our way.' I still talk to Michael Cole on the phone. When we went through with the release and everything else, I told him he's the best boss I ever had," he said. [H/T: F4WOnline]

The promotion has released a bunch of talent in recent months and has also shaken up its announce team. Michael Cole and Pat McAfee now call the action on WWE RAW, while Corey Graves and Wade Barrett do commentary on SmackDown. Ring announcer Mike Rome returned to NXT earlier this week, and Alicia Taylor will now work on SmackDown moving forward.

SmackDown announcer takes on more responsibility in WWE

Corey Graves has disclosed that he has started to contribute some more on the production side of things in the company's television studio.

Speaking with legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter in an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Graves shared that he has started to lend his expertise in WWE's production. He noted that he has been able to give his opinion on a lot of different things under Triple H's leadership.

"I have kind of unofficially taken on some responsibilities in the television studio, and as far as producing little bits and pieces. I don't have an official role doing any of that, but I kind of get to lend my expertise, or opinion at least, on a lot of different things," said Graves.

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Michael has made it known that he believes Corey Graves will be the one to eventually replace him as The Voice of WWE down the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback