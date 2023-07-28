"I could watch that over and over again" - WWE star picks her favorite Shawn Michaels match (Exclusive)

WWE NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez recently revealed that her favorite Shawn Michaels match was his SummerSlam 2002 clash against Triple H.

The Heartbreak Kid is one of the greatest ever to lace up a pair of wrestling boots. He has put up countless memorable matches for the fans against a host of legendary rivals like Bret Hart, Triple H, Kurt Angle, The Undertaker, and more.

He had already solidified himself as a legend when he stepped away from the ring in 1998 owing to a back injury. However, Shawn Michaels' return in 2002 and subsequent run until 2010 firmly cements his place in the list of all-time greats.

In a chat with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Roxanne Perez, who works closely with Michaels in NXT, picked her favorite match of the WWE legend. Perez named The Heartbreak Kid's return match at SummerSlam 2002 against Triple H as the one she has watched countless times over the years.

"I would say Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker. That's like one of my favorites. But also the No Disqualification match between Triple H and Shawn Michaels. I think that was one that was so good from SummerSlam 2002. I could watch that over and over and over," said Roxanne Perez. [15:02 - 15:24]

Shawn Michaels on WWE's main roster stars coming down to NXT

In recent weeks, many WWE main roster stars like Baron Corbin, Mustafa Ali, and the biggest of them all, the entire Judgment Day, have appeared on NXT.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Shawn Michaels explained that the fact that there were a lot of passionate youngsters in NXT has made main rosters come down and reignite their own passion for wrestling.

"We bring that passion back to them. Once again, they're around a younger environment. They're around a place where enjoyment and fun and passion are what it's all about here in NXT. NXT is where it's fresh and it's new and it's pure. It isn't all about the money and headlining premium live events or standing at WrestleMania because that's not gonna happen here at NXT," said Shawn Michaels.

The likes of Dominik, Corbin, and Ali will also be competing at the upcoming NXT: The Great American Bash this Sunday.

Great American Bash is available exclusively on Peacock on July 30 at 8 pm ET.

