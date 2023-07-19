Shawn Michaels explains why WWE main roster stars are returning to NXT (Exclusive)

Shawn Michaels has shed light on why so many RAW and SmackDown stars appear on WWE's NXT developmental brand.

Michaels, WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, oversees the on-screen direction of NXT. Several main roster performers have returned to the brand in recent years, including Apollo Crews and Finn Balor. All four Judgment Day members have also made NXT appearances recently.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Michaels said WWE stars often regain passion for wrestling when they return to NXT:

"We bring that passion back to them. Once again, they're around a younger environment. They're around a place where enjoyment and fun and passion are what it's all about here in NXT. NXT is where it's fresh and it's new and it's pure. It isn't all about the money and headlining premium live events or standing at WrestleMania because that's not gonna happen here at NXT." [5:42 – 6:10]

Watch the video above to hear Shawn Michaels react to Kevin Nash's recent criticism of LA Knight's WWE gimmick.

Shawn Michaels compares NXT to college

In recent weeks, Baron Corbin has undergone a character reinvention after unsuccessfully challenging Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship.

Shawn Michaels believes WWE stars like Corbin enjoy NXT so much because the brand offers them a chance to recreate their on-screen personas:

"These are the college years. Everybody looks back at college as some of the best times of their lives, and that's what we try to do here in NXT, and that's one thing that Baron Corbin's having the opportunity to do." [6:15 – 6:26]

Michaels also explained that Corbin returned to NXT to "find himself" after performing as several different characters on the main roster. On last week's NXT, the former United States Champion vowed to create his own destiny after burning memories from his past.

Would you like any more main roster stars to return to NXT? Let us know in the comments section below.

NXT: The Great American Bash will stream on Peacock and the WWE Network on July 30, 2023.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here