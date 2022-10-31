"I went into there with an injury" - Kurt Angle talks about his major injury prior to his match at TLC alongside The Shield

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke about his injury prior to his match at the TLC pay-per-view in 2017.

Angle returned to the company in 2017 and teamed up with Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) and Seth Rollins to defeat The Bar, Braun Strowman, The Miz, and Kane. Angle acted as a stand-in for Roman Reigns, who was out for medical reasons.

While speaking on the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Podcast, the Olympic Hero revealed that he had a torn muscle before his match at TLC.

"When I was G.M. for six months, didn’t do anything, nothing in the ring. No cardio work. I also had a torn muscle in my quad and I was nursing that. So I went into there with an injury and also not sure of how my conditioning was gonna be and when I went in there, it wasn’t too bad. I was able to protect my leg and I actually did pretty well in the match. I didn’t do anything crazy."

He added that Vince McMahon had warned him not to go for any risky moves throughout the match.

"You know, Vince McMahon told me specifically, ‘You’re not jumping off of anything and diving through a table. You just do what you do.’ So I knew I didn’t have to do that stuff anymore so it was pretty cool," said Kurt. (H/T- Wrestling Headlines)

Kurt Angle praised Seth Rollins and compared him to Shawn Michaels

Kurt Angle had plenty of praise for Seth Rollins, who he partnered with during the short-lived Shield reunion in 2017. Angle even compared him to WWE legend Shawn Michaels.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Hero mentioned that The Visionary might get into Michaels' position within 30 years from now. He said:

"You know what? It's not too much of a leap to say that he is the next Shawn Michaels. I believe he will be eventually. He is not there yet because Shawn put in a lot more years. So you know, 30-something years."

What are your thoughts on Seth Rollins' current gimmick in the company?

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes