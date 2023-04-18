"I will beat you" - Top WWE star sends a warning to Bianca Belair 

Following last night's episode of RAW, it seems that Bianca Belair's next challenger for her championship, IYO SKY, is ready to take the gold off of her.

The EST of WWE has reigned as the RAW Women's Champion for a staggering 381 days and counting, making her current reign the longest in the company's history.

However, her upcoming challenger, IYO SKY, who recently won a triple threat match to become the number one contender, claimed in a WWE Exclusive interview that she is ready for Bianca.

"I will beat you," said SKY. (H/T Ringside News)

Yesterday, during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, SKY's Damage CTRL teammate Dakota Kai lost against Belair in a highly entertaining one-on-one match.

Bianca Belair reacts to her latest WWE milestone

As the RAW Women's Champion, the 34-year-old is used to breaking records and achieving big things in the company. This past week, Belair marked her seventh year with WWE.

With seven years under her belt, Bianca took to social media as she thanked those who have been on this journey with her since day one, as well as stating that she has plenty of big moments still to achieve.

"This week hit 7 years of being in @wwe; 3 years on Main Roster! April 11, 2016. Missing a few, but so much has happened so quickly & I am so grateful! WWE changed my WHOLE life! What we do here as individuals & as a roster is so special! Let’s keep building this legacy! #ESTofWWE," tweeted Bianca Belair.

During her WWE career, Bianca has had many iconic moments and wins, from main eventing WrestleMania 37 in 2021 to winning the Royal Rumble match, as well as capturing both the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles.

Which WWE Superstar will be the one to dethrone Bianca Belair? Let us know your pick in the comments section below.

